LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said no one will be allowed to create obstacles in the way of implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, he reaffirmed his commitment to the up-gradation of railways infrastructure, including completion of Main Line-1 (ML-1) project that envisages laying of double track between Karachi and Peshawar.

Sheikh Rasheed said the project will help generate 100,000 jobs for the youth, adding the project is indispensable for progress of the railway sector.

“My life’s mission is to ensure the ML-1 sees the light of the day. I will retire with [the completion of] the project,” he announced.

The minister said his vision is to extend the ML-1 project by 154 kilometers from Peshawar to Jalalabad.

He said hardly any week goes by without the government finding itself grappling with an issue.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed the optimism that the country would pay off its loans over 10 years.

He said the country had to sign up for a $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme under compulsion, due to which the entire nation is suffering.

