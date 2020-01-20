Delays probable due to 134 trains running simultaneously: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday claimed that the institute has raised the number of the train goers by 10 million, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference today, the minister said that the ministry has earned revenues upwards of Rs10 billion by restarting 24 new trains.

Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that the ministry successfully brought down the institutes deficit by Rs6 billion.

“We have also successfully freed the land occupied by illegal residents and land grabbers that belong to Pakistan Railways,” added Rasheed.

“We charge half the ticket price from people older than 65 years of age.”

Sheikh Rasheed announced that the ministry will operate two more passenger trains in 2020 and also looks to open dry ports so that items can be transported via railways.

“We are bringing the train speeds up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph) which is going to be a vast improvement from the previous slow-moving trains,” said Rasheed.

Regarding reports of complaints of delays in arrival and departure times, the minister said that when 134 trains are running simultaneously then there are bound to be delayed.

