RISALPUR: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed vowed that the railway employees will be made permanent after the court lifts stay order, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference in Risalpur today, has also promised to increase pay scale of railway employees till June 30 after increase in profits. The minister claimed that the number of passengers hiked up to 100 million and investments in the railway section could increase the pace of development of Pakistan.

He said that the mega project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had restricted to railways. He highlighted that ML-1 project possesses utmost importance in the development of the country.

Read: Court lifts stay order on appointments in Pakistan Railways

The minister further said that politics exist in the railway department and labour is himself an enemy of his colleague. He added that the ministry will take further steps to improve the functionality of the railways.

Earlier in December last year, Sheikh Rasheed had hinted to increase perks and benefits of railway employees, saying that he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan for the consideration.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to journalists before departing to Sargodha, said that he will request PM Imran Khan to increase perks of Grade-1 to Grade-16 railway employees. He said that the ministry has also decided to run a train from Raiwind.

He said that a new train will be started from Sargodha division and the ministry would end its deficit within three years.

