Sheikh Rasheed hints to increase perks of railway employees

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, has hinted to increase perks and benefits of railway employees, saying that he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan for the consideration, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to journalists before departing to Sargodha, said that he will request PM Imran Khan to increase perks of Grade-1 to Grade-16 railway employees. He said that the ministry has also decided to run a train from Raiwind.

He said that a new train will be started from Sargodha division and the ministry would end its deficit within three years.

The federal minister said that undemocratic language is being used to disturb the present government. Rasheed claimed that inflation will be brought under control in the next three months which will also set the rate of electricity and gas bills.

During his media interaction, the minister slammed the Indian government, saying that Narendra Modi has made it difficult for Muslims to live in India and the Indian Muslims are looking towards the world for effective actions.

On December 7, Sheikh Rasheed had said that reforms are being made in Pakistan Railways to make it a vibrant and profitable organisation.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, he said more job opportunities will be created in Pakistan Railways in the coming months. Replying to a question, the Minister said the government will complete its constitutional term.

