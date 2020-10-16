PM condoles martyrdom of security officials in two separate attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered ‘deepest condolences’ and prayers for the 20 security personnel including six army men in two separate attacks, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, Imran Khan said, “My deepest condolences & prayers for the 20 security personnel, including 6 army men, martyred in 2 cowardly acts of terrorism yesterday.”

My deepest condolences & prayers for the 20 security personnel, including 6 army men, martyred in 2 cowardly acts of terrorism yesterday. The entire nation stands behind all our security forces as they continue to lay down their lives for the safety & security of Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 16, 2020

He added that the entire nation stands behind all our security forces as they continue to lay down their lives for the safety & security of Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar district. According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel were escorting a convey of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) from Gwadar to Karachi when a large number of terrorists ambushed the convoy near Ormara on Coastal Highway.

The security personnel responded effectively and ensured the security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the encounter, seven FC personnel and seven security guards embraced martyrdom, ISPR said, adding that substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

In the second incident, six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the ISPR, the attack in Razmak had claimed the lives of six army personnel including 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq. Besides him, the army’s media wing said that Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younus Khan, Naik Muhammad Naeem, and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah laid down their lives in the line of duty.

