PM Imran Khan denounces ‘fascist’ Modi govt’s ‘pogrom of Muslims’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to denounce “pogram” of Indian Muslims at the hands of what he called the fascist Modi government.

Sharing a news report on agitation against India’s controversial citizenship law on his Twitter handle, the prime minister wrote: “Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing agenda

Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing agenda https://t.co/BRI9LRHMX3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 4, 2020

The prime minister in a tweet the other day had also expressed concern over India’s treatment of Muslims, asking how long the world will remain silent while the fascist Modi regime indulges in state terrorism.

In a statement on the microblogging site on Dec 21, the premier had said:“I have been warning the int[ernational] community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response.”

He said over the last five years of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, India has been moving towards “Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology.”

