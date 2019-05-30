PM Imran Khan to depart for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday (today) on a two-day official visit o attend the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

As per details, a delegation comprising Commerce Adviser, Abdul Razak Dawood, Federal Ministers Murad Saeed, Khusro Bakhtiar and CM KPKwill accompany the prime minister during his tour of the kingdom. He will also perform Umrah in Makkah.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is hosting the OIC Summit titled “Makkah Summit: Together for the Future” aimed at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

PM Khan will deliver a keynote speech at the OIC summit and hold meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit. He will return to the country upon completion of his visit on June 1.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is already in the Kingdom for the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting, yesterday, hadmet his Indonesian counterpart and discussed bilateral ties along with regional and international matters.

Qureshi and Retno Marsudi exchanged pleasantries while Qureshi congratulated the Indonesian Foreign Minister on President, Joko Widodo’s second victory in the general elections.

Qureshi told Marsudi that Pakistan looked at Indonesia as a country of great value and importance in the region.

