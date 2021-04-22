PM Imran Khan directs EAC against imposing more taxes on masses  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and directed them against overburdening the masses with more taxes, ARY NEWS reported.

Heading the meeting of the restructured Economic Advisory Council, the prime minister said that rather than imposing new taxes, out-of-the-box solutions should be proposed for providing relief to the masses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Present a road map for economic stability and sustainable growth,” he directed the EAC members including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, economic experts and others.

He said that the council should remain fully functional for making suggestions on economic issues and further consult with the experts for recommendations on improving economic activities in the country.

The prime minister said that the government’s measures have improved the business environment besides also boosting investor confidence.

“We are eyeing to devise economic strategies in consultation with the business sector in order to ensure their sustainability,” Imran Khan said adding that reforms in the tax system to further simplify it was among the top priority of the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 03, PM Imran Khan restructured the economic advisory council (EAC), inducting members from public and private sectors.

The advisory council would be headed by the prime minister himself while the finance minister will act as its vice-chairman. In the absence of the prime minister, the finance minister would head the meeting of the economic advisory council.

The EAC would have an advisory and capacity enhancement relationship with the government of Pakistan.

It will engage with economic institutions collaboratively and synergistically. The EAC would follow the consultative process and suggest policy initiatives that would further strengthen and optimize financial and economic policies in order to enhance their welfare impact for the citizens.

