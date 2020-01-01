‘PM Imran directs all ministers to focus on uplifting people’s living standards’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the federal ministers to focus all their attention on taking steps aimed at improving the living standard of the common people.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan also said the Pakistani economy was stabilised under Prime Minister Khan’s leadership in the year 2019, which was acknowledged by global economic forecasters. In 2020, the people will get the fruits of this stabilisation, he added.

Presiding over a meeting of senators associated with the ruling and allied parties on Dec 31, the premier had said 2020 will be the year of national progress, economic stability and poverty alleviation.

He said that the government will initiate mega development projects in the new year to facilitate the masses.

