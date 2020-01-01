Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘PM Imran directs all ministers to focus on uplifting people’s living standards’

PM imran khan Living Standard

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the federal ministers to focus all their attention on taking steps aimed at improving the living standard of the common people.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan also said the Pakistani economy was stabilised under Prime Minister Khan’s leadership in the year 2019, which was acknowledged by global economic forecasters. In 2020, the people will get the fruits of this stabilisation, he added.

Presiding over a meeting of senators associated with the ruling and allied parties on Dec 31, the premier had said 2020 will be the year of national progress, economic stability and poverty alleviation.

He said that the government will initiate mega development projects in the new year to facilitate the masses.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities, installations

Pakistan

IHC extends pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon

International

Incense makers toil ahead of Lunar New Year

Pakistan

LoC sees ‘over 3,000 ceasefire violations’ by Indian forces in 2019


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close