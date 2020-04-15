PM Imran Khan reprimands Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided his special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, over exhibiting unserious behaviour before the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The premier’s reaction came after the SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza showed unserious behaviour during his appearance before the top court hearing the matters related to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Imran Khan has reprimanded his special assistant over the misconduct and failure to present the federal government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the SC.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan said it was Dr Mirza’s responsibility to present a comprehensive report before the top court regarding the measures adopted to fight coronavirus.

Read: Coronavirus response: SC asks govt to remove Dr Zafar Mirza as SAPM on Health

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on April 13 related to the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis, had expressed displeasure over the performance of Dr Zafar Mirza in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and ordered the government to remove him.

The court had also asked the federal government to remove Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza from his post.

Later, the premier took notice of the remarks given by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and scolded Dr Mirza in the federal cabinet meeting held yesterday (Tuesday) over not providing satisfactory answers to the top court.

PM Khan said the federal government has always respected judiciary and honourable judges and no tolerance will be made over showing irresponsible attitude.

Read: PM Imran Khan to visit Larkana, Sukkur on Friday: Imran Ismail

After delivering the remarks, the CJP asked Attorney General Pakistan about ongoing inquiry against Dr Zafar Mirza by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

To which, the attorney general informed the court that FIA is investigating him over masks issue which was sent to China with the approval of the government.

“Removing Zafar Mirza from post at this point will not be suitable for the country as it will create more crisis amid coronavirus pandemic,” the attorney general told the court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday took first suo motu notice over ‘insufficient facilities’ in the country to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Comments

comments