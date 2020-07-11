PM Imran Khan stresses need for ‘out of the box’ economic solutions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting of the economic think tank and urged them to present out of the box solutions for reviving the economy, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have to take important decisions for economic progress in the challenging times,” he said while chairing the meeting attended by Advisor to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, former finance secretary, Razak Dawood, Arif Habib, Ijaz Nabi, Sultan Ali Allana and others.

The think tank briefed the premier over the current economic situation of the country.

The prime minister said that coronavirus situation has affected the country’s economy and they had tried to balance between the COVID-19 preventives measures and economic activities from the very first day of the pandemic.

“Our top priority is to provide relief to the poor segments of the society,” he said. “We have announced a package for the construction industry and it will not only improve housing facilities in the country but will also create job opportunities for masses,” Imran Khan said.

The prime minister also stressed upon the need to promote small and medium industries in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on July 04, where it was briefed that the smart lockdown has minimized COVID-19 impact on the economy.

Imran Khan lauded the positive impact of smart lockdown and directed the officials to ensure strict implementation on the devised standard operating procedures (SOPs).

