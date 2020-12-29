ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Tuesday the authorities concerned to install as many as 25,000 electricity meters in railway colonies at the earliest.

He instructed that the process of installation of meters in residential colonies of railway employees be completed within a period of four months. Sources told ARY News that the prime minister has formed a coordination committee to monitor the process.

Also Read: SC directs provision of electricity meters to houses of Afghan refugees

Prime Minister Khan called for the installation process to be commenced from today (Tuesday).

He said every single penny of the national exchequer is the nation’s trust, which will be spent wisely. “Those inflicting losses on the exchequer deserve no concession,” he declared.

Read: PTI leaders demand end to K-Electric monopoly, scrutiny of meters

According to a report, the government incurs losses to the tune of billions of rupees due to non-installation of meters in railway colonies. Railway employees consume free of cost electricity, putting financial burden on the railway department, it said.

The sources said Prime Minister Khan expressed displeasure over this state of affairs after Railway Minister Azam Swati apprised him on all these details.

Comments

comments