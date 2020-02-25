Web Analytics
Elements involved in artificially-created price-hike not to be spared: PM Khan

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he would not relent until all involved in artificially-created price-hike were identified and punished.

He said as a result of government’s focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, could now be seen.

“As a result of government’s focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can now be seen”, the prime minister said in a twitter message.

Earlier this month while chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to go to any lengths to ensure a reduction in prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the masses reeling from inflation.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, and the Utility Stores Corporation chairman.

The prime minister had directed the economic team to bring down prices of essential food items. He said the government would provide financial assistance to the poor who are unable to make ends meet.

