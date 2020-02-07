State responsible for taking care of the poor: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that taking care of helpless, poor and vulnerable segments of the society is the responsibility of the state.

Talking to the focal person for shelters, Naseem-ur-Rehman in Islamabad on Friday, PM Imran said that cooperation of the private sector in the government’s shelter homes program reflects the positive values of our society.

During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the proposed improvements in the management of shelter homes established throughout the country and their further expansion in the next twelve months, Radio Pakistan reported.

For the next twelve months, a comprehensive program is being launched in major cities of the country for shelter homes.

In this context, shelter homes will be improved to meet the best practices and sustainable development goals.

Earlier on December 22, in order to pass the fruits of the country’s improving economic health on to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for working out a plan to help poverty-stricken people improve their socio-economic condition.

Sources had relayed it had been decided to dispense money to the poor and deserving people to help them buy essential food items.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, who heads the Ehsas programme, had been issued special directives in this regard. The prime minister had instructed that money should be dispensed in a transparent manner.

