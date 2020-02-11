PM Khan directs to ensure safety of Pakistani students in China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed to take special measures to ensure safety of Pakistanis in China amid coronavirus threat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He was talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari, who called on him in Islamabad, here today.

SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza and Foreign Secretary were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail, the current situation of Pakistani students, in China specially in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus that has claimed more than 1,000 lives.

Read more: ‘Do not panic’, Pak-China collaborating to fight coronavirus: Chinese envoy

Islamabad along with Beijing working closely to facilitate the Pakistani students, Bukhari briefed PM Khan and hoped that China will overcome the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing satisfaction over the government’s steps, directed the foreign office to remain in contact with the Pakistani students in China.

“Ensure special care of every Pakistani in China”, he directed.

The toll from China´s deadly coronavirus outbreak passed 1,000 on Tuesday after President Xi Jinping called for more “decisive” measures to tackle the outbreak in a rare visit to a frontline hospital.

