PM Imran Khan expected to visit Saudi Arabia next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to undertake a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The sources at the PM’s Office relayed that the premier’s Saudi visit schedule is being finalised. He is likely to tour the Kingdom in the third Ashra of the ongoing fasting month of Ramazan.

During his stay in Riyadh, the prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other Saudi leaders.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia finalizes climate deal with Pakistan, conveys envoy

On April 19, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki announced that Prime Minister Khan would visit Saudi Arabia soon. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting the Kingdom before or soon after Eid,” the Saudi envoy said.

The prime minister had earlier accepted the Saudi crown prince’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In a telephonic conversation, the Saudi crown prince extended an invitation to the premier.

Comments

comments