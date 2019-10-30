PM Khan says providing facilities to farmers priority of federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged for provision of maximum facilities to the small farmers under the federal government’s agriculture policy.

The premier gave the statement while chairing a high-level meeting to review steps being taken for facilitating farmers and agriculture production.

The meeting was attended by federal minister for food, power minister, commerce adviser, NA legislator Asad Umar, special assistant Nadeem Babar, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

“Agriculture policy is designed for providing facilities primarily to small farmers which will increase our agriculture production. The policy will bring betterment in economic situation besides playing its role for alleviating poverty in the country.”

PM Imran Khan urged concerned ministries to ensure achieving targets in the agriculture sectors and instructed to enhance coordination among all provinces.

Comments

comments