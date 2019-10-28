LAHORE: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan reached Lahore on Monday (today) where he was received by Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The prime minister Imran Khan is slated to hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar during the visit.

The premier is then scheduled to take a helicopter flight to Nankana Sahib where he will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University.

As per details, prior to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor in November, the prime minister will break ground for Baba Guru Nanak University at 11:00 am on Monday.

All preparations have been completed for the ceremony in Nankana Sahib which will be graced by the Punjab Chief Minister, other Provincial and Federal Ministers and Foreign Ambassadors.

In a statement, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said this will be the first university of its kind in which focus will be laid on Punjabi and Khalsa languages.

The University will also work to promote religious tourism in the country, besides serving as a community center for the Sikh community, based in Pakistan and abroad.

