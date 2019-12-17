GENEVA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland to co-convene the First Global Refugee Forum, beginning from today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by Permanent representative of Pakistan to UN Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and Representatives of Swiss Government and UN High Commissioner for Refugees at the airport.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Switzerland are co-hosting the forum.

PM Imran Khan, along with Turkish President Erdogan, and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Germany, have been invited to co-convene the Forum in recognition of their exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees.

The Global Refugee Forum is the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees.

PM Imran Khan, during his stay in Geneva, will also have bilateral interaction with his counterparts and the UN leadership, and attend a luncheon hosted by the UN Secretary General.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the first Global Refugee Forum comes at the end of a tumultuous decade in which the number of refugees has risen to over 25 million people worldwide.

Guided by the Global Compact on Refugees, the Global Refugee Forum is an opportunity to translate the principle of international responsibility-sharing into concrete action. The forum will showcase impactful pledges and contributions and the exchange of good practices.

