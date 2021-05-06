LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of the Punjab Peri Urban Low-Cost Housing scheme, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The premier was accompanied by Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

On the occasion, PM Khan was briefed about the project.

Later, addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government is committed to providing shelter to the people at low cost as per their income.

People having financial resources easily built their houses while people with low income failed in doing so and started to live in slum areas.

He said the societies can only be lifted by upgrading the living standard of the common people. Shedding light on the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme. the premier said the project is bringing a revolution in the construction sector.

Pakistan has registered a record sale of cement after the announcement of the housing projects, he added.

Read more: PM Imran performs groundbreaking of low-cost housing project in Nowshera

“I have asked banks to train the staff for the provision of loans under the scheme.”

On the increasing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier urged the masses to use facemasks and avoid going to crowded places.

The situation of India is in front of us, if we don’t take precautions against COVID-19, the situation can get worst here.

“Upcoming two weeks are very much important for Pakistan.”

Comments

comments