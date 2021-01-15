Web Analytics
PM to perform groundbreaking of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road today (Friday).

The project will be completed at a cost of over Rs5 billion. The 43 kilometre-long road will be built under Public-Private partnership.

The road that will connect the two industrial cities of Punjab will be maintained by a private company for the next 25 years after its construction.

ARY News reported yesterday that Prime Minister Khan will be arriving in Lahore today for a day-long visit. During the visit, sources said, he will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials and other noted personalities.

CM Buzdar will brief the prime minister about the provincial matters. The prime minister will also  chair a meeting pertaining to universal health coverage plan. He will also inaugurate “inspector-less regime” program to facilitate the industries and factories.

