Ravi project to provide residential facilities of international standard: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the Ravi Urban Development project, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that it will not only create investment opportunities, but also provide residential facilities of international standard to the masses, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran expressed his satisfaction over the interest shown by the leading international investment companies in the Ravi city project.

The prime minister also directed to remove obstacles by fulfilling all legal formalities, while keeping socio-economic importance of the central business district and shifting of Walton Airport project in view.

The meeting commended interest of the local and international investors in the Ravi City project. It was told that agreements with leading investment companies from the United Arab Emirates, China, and Turkey have entered the final phase.

The meeting was updated on the progress made so far on the proposed legislation for the protection of environment.

Earlier on January 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to complete all the targets set for Ravi Urban Development (RUD) project within the stipulated time frame.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the RUD project in Islamabad that day, PM Imran had said, “No leniency should be shown while fulfilling legal requirements of environment protection.

