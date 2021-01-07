PM Imran directs timely completion of Ravi Urban project    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to complete all the targets set for Ravi Urban Development (RUD) project within the stipulated time frame, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the RUD project in Islamabad today, PM Imran said, “No leniency should be shown while fulfilling legal requirements of environment protection.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress on the project. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the approval of measures for environmental protection regarding the RUD.

Later, chairing a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction, and Development, PM Imran said the construction sector is playing a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s economy and in creating job opportunities.

He expressed the hope that provincial governments will take maximum advantage of extension in incentives in the construction sector.

The prime minister stressed the need for taking extra care of environmental protection during urban development and construction and all possible efforts should be made to protect and enhance green areas.

Earlier on December 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The prime minister had ordered expediting work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.

PM Imran Khan had been apprised in a meeting of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) regarding the expected investment worth $8 billion by a number of global companies in the Ravi Riverfront project.

