In video message, PM urges health workers to join tiger force to wage ‘jihad’ against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged health workers, including doctors and nurses, to register themselves for the Corona Relief Tiger Force to wage a “jihad” against the deadly coronavirus.

“First of all, I want to express gratitude to the corona relief tigers who registered themselves [for the volunteer force] on behalf of my nation,” he said in a video message, also paying tribute to them over their decision to join the government’s struggle against the pandemic in this testing time.

Thus far, 850,000 people have become members of the tiger force, the prime minister said, adding he wants the number of the volunteers to multiply further, for which he has extended the deadline for registration to April 15.

PM Khan said he wants health workers, including nurses and doctors and those who have experience in the health and medicine fields to sign up to the force.

Towards the end of the message, he reaffirmed the government’s resolve to navigate the crisis with the help of the tiger force, the Pakistan Army and the entire nation.

