PM Imran Khan likes shelter home’s ‘Aloo Gosht’

Imran Khan Panagah Inauguration

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a shelter home for homeless people in Faisalabad.

He visited different parts of the shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided there. He was also briefed about the facilities.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed for running the shelter home.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who accompanied the prime minister, in a tweet said: “[He and the prime minister] had an opportunity to have a meal during the visit to Panagah. Both the prime minister and I liked Aloo Gosht very much.”

He quoted the premier as saying that the dish was cooked better than at the Prime Minister House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last Sunday directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter amid the cold weather.

“Given the extremely cold weather conditions I have asked CMs of Punjab & KP to ensure that no person is left out without shelter; & their administrations must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs,” he added.

