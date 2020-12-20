ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned firing at a United Nations (UN) vehicle by Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) besides also issuing a stern warning of a befitting response to the neighbouring country in case of any false flag operation, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages on his official Twitter account, the prime minister said that Indian deliberately opened fire at the Line of Control (LoC) on United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), in complete violation of international laws.

I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 20, 2020



“India’s [deliberate] firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings [and] flying blue UN flag, shows India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and UN,” he said adding that Pakistan strongly condemns this rogue behaviour.

The prime minister said that he wanted to warn the world community again as India’s internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers protests, and mishandling of COVID 19, the Modi-led government will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan.

Read More: Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over its deliberate targeting of UN observers

“Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians – resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women and 68 children,” Imran Khan said in a series of messages.

Issuing a warning, the prime minister said that he was making absolutely clear to the international community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan then make no mistake that it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat.

