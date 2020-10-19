PM Imran Khan led meeting devises strategy to control rising inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to control rising inflation in the country, where it was decided to setup sahulat bazaars in Punjab province besides also launching strict action against hoarders in Punjab and KP provinces, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the decisions taken during the meeting, it was decided to setup sahulat bazaars in the province where flour would be provided at minimal rates.

“Rs 20 kg flour bag will be provided at Rs 845 while Rs 420 will be charged for the 10kg bag,” they said adding that sugar will be provided at the rate of Rs 85 per kilogram in the bazaar.

As many as 31 bazaars will be immediately setup in Lahore during the ongoing week while a total of 350 of them will be established across the Punjab province, they said.

The meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan was further informed that inspection was carried out at 27,000 locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

“759 shops were sealed while 793 others were issued warning besides also registering cases against 818 people and arrest of 103 people involved in hoarding essential commodities,” the meeting was briefed.

While detailing action against hoarders in Punjab, the meeting was briefed that 475 tonnes of sugar was recovered during action in Vehari besides also recovering 30,000 kilograms of hoarded ghee. “One person was also arrested for his alleged involvement,” they said.

