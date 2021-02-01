PM Khan to personally interact with general public on telephone today

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will personally interact with the general public on the telephone to address their problems today (Monday).

The prime minister will take calls from the public at 4 pm today. He will personally respond to the queries of the general public. People can contact PM Imran by dialing 051-9210809.

*آپ کا وزیراعظم آپ کے ساتھ* ماضی کے حکمرانوں نے عوام کے وسائل پر عیاشی تو خوب کی مگر خود کو عوام کے سامنے پیش کرنے سے ڈرتے رہے۔ اب پاکستان بدل چکا ہے؛ عوام کے وزیراعظم عمران خان آج براہ راست عوام کی ٹیلی فون کالز پر انکے سوالات کے جواب اور مسائل حل کرکے نئی مثال قائم کرینگے! pic.twitter.com/EFhmJD4Gdu — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 1, 2021

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had said the incumbent government’s efforts to reduce inflation were showing results.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he had said: “More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results.

Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed.”

