ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that a housing project has been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this as he spoke to the masses via telephone today and responded to their queries. He said that a law needed for loans on housing projects was in pipeline due to some legal framework, however, it is now cleared and banks would provide loans for the construction of houses.

“I personally met with the heads of the banks and took measures needed for issuing loans for the housing sector,” he said while responding to queries of the masses via telephone.

Further detailing the housing financing subsidies, the prime minister said that the first 100,000 houses will get a loan of Rs 300,000. “Today, the banks are asking people to get loans for construction of houses,” he said adding that this facility would also enable the common man and labour class to build their homes.

PM Imran Khan said that no government in the world could provide accommodation to all poor people. “We have developed a scheme under which houses will be constructed,” he said.

He said that a majority of the people abroad construct their houses through bank loans, however, in Pakistan, only 0.25 percent of people avail from this facility. “30 percent people in Malaysia and 10 percent in India avail from this facility,” he said.

