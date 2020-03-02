PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi projects on March 07: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on March 7 to inaugurate five federal funded projects in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Governor Sindh Ismail while confirming the visit, said in a message on his Twitter account that he invited the prime minister to inaugurate the projects and the premier accepted his invitation and would visit the city on March 07.

Invited PM @ImranKhanPTI to inaugurate Karachi projects. He kindly accepted and inshallah he will arrive on Saturday the 7th March. pic.twitter.com/24ppnDNJIW — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) March 2, 2020



According to sources, the prime minister would inaugurate five federal projects in the city including the three flyover projects at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Sakhi Hasan roundabout.

“The premier will also inaugurate roads projects at Nishtar Road and Maghopir Road phase-I project,” they said adding that Imran Khan would also head a meeting of coalition partners in the city during his visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Sunday Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi to inaugurate flyover projects constructed in Karachi.

Asad Umar made the media statement while visiting three flyover projects in Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Ali Zaidi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ameenul Haq, Usama Qadri and other officials have visited the under-construction flyovers in Karachi today.

During the visit, Asad Umar was briefed over the construction and development progress of the flyovers being constructed at KDA, Five Star and Sakhi Hassan areas with the cost of Rs2.3 billion.

The planning minister announced that PM Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi to inaugurate the projects and the flyovers will be opened for public transport at earliest. He added that the repair work of service roads adjacent to the flyovers is also underway.

