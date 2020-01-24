PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Sunday to discuss forward bloc

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Sunday aimed at discussing the current political situation and formation of a party forward bloc with party leaders, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister will be meeting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar during the visit.

The prime minister will also meet the lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly hailing from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, as reports have emerged pertaining to party lawmakers forming a forward bloc in the assembly for approval of their demands.

On January 20, a forward bloc has emerged in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab Assembly.

The newly-emerged forward bloc has reportedly joined by a large number of Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab. Sources revealed that the number of the bloc’s members reaches near 30 so far.

It emerged that the dissident members were annoyed for not being taken into confidence over large-scale transfers in bureaucracy and issuance of development funds.

Sources added the disgruntled members had held two meetings with a month with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Read More: Usman Buzdar should step aside, his failure not PM’s fault: Fawad Chaudhry

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar categorically ruled out in-house change in Punjab while talking to journalists on the same day.

CM Buzdar said that conspirators were spreading rumours about ‘change’ in Punjab government and misleading the masses.

All the stakeholders of the provincial government were on the same page, he said, adding that there was no forward block or pressure group in the ranks of ruling PTI.

Responding to a question, the chief minister ruled out the impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

Comments

comments