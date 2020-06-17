PM Imran Khan reaches Larkana during second day of Sindh visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reached Larkana during his second day of the visit to the Sindh province, where he met provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), ARY NEWS reported.

PTI leader Saifullah Abro greeted the prime minister and presented him with a traditional ajrak and a Sindhi cap. GDA leader Ali Gohar Mehar invited the prime minister to visit interior Sindh areas.

Sources privy to details of the meeting said that the leaders of the PTI and GDA apprised the prime minister regarding names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly, who are part of a forward bloc.

The prime minister was informed that the forward bloc members would support PTI if it wanted to topple the incumbent Sindh government.

The prime minister would also visit Ehsaas programme centre at Sindh University campus and would also distribute cheques among unemployed labours during his visit today.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to ensure timely completion of the federally funded development projects in Karachi.

He issued the directives during a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House, Karachi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in Karachi, economic, overall political and Covdi-19 situation in the province.

Read More: PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi on two-day visit

The members of PTI Core Committee Sindh also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House in Karachi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to party affairs and issues of the province were discussed in detail. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Ali Zaidi also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit to Sindh on Tuesday where he was welcomed by Governor Imran Ismail.

