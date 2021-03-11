ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan hosted on Thursday a luncheon for the senators hailing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the allied parties ahead of the election of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate, ARY News reported.

Sadiq Sanjrani, Faisal Sabzwari, Speaker NA, Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mahmood, Aamir Dogar, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other ministers and the newly elected senators of the government-allied parties have reached the PM House.

The meeting will mull over to name the candidate for the deputy chairman Senate slot. The Senate will elect a new chairman and the deputy chairman of the house tomorrow.

On Wednesday, expressing their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the allied parties of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had authorized him to nominate a candidate for Senate deputy chairman’s office.

The development came during a meeting of the PTI’s allied parties chaired by the prime minister.

Talking to ARY News, on the condition of anonymity, a participant of the meeting had said that the allied parties assured the prime minister that they will support the candidate in the upper house whoever is nominated by the premier for the slot.

During the meeting, all the allied parties had reposed their full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

