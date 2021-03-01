ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday held meetings with the MNAs hailing from PTI and erstwhile FATA, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meetings were held at PM’s Chamber at the Parliament House with an aim to address concerns of the lawmakers ahead of the Senate elections.

Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, MNA, Sajid Khan, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Uzma Jadoon, Nafeesa Khattam and others met the premier. On the occasion, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and SAPM on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar were also present.

Meanwhile, MNAs hailing from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his chamber at the Parliament House. Matters related to upcoming Senate elections and the country’s overall political situation came under discussion.

Read more: Senate elections: Campaign to end by midnight tonight

On the occasion, the lawmakers of the tribal districts assured PM Imran Khan of their full support in the upcoming Senate elections that are scheduled to take place on March 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough contest is expected on the Senate’s Islamabad seat between Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh and former prime minister and PDM’s candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

