Senate elections: Campaign to end by midnight tonight

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the campaign for upcoming Senate elections in the country will come to end by midnight tonight.

The ECP has asked all the political parties and the contesting candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on Wednesday.

The electoral body has warned of legal action in case of any violation of the code of conduct.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

The polling for the election of 48 Senators will be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Total 52 incumbent members of the Senate will complete their six-year term and retire on March 11.

The Supreme Court (SC), in its opinion on the presidential reference on open Senate vote has said that Senate elections will be held through secret ballot.

