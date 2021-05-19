Concerned about nation not election, says PM in Mohmand Dam visit

PESHAWAR: Following his address at the Labour Complex inauguration on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to the Mohmand Dam construction site where he said the previous governments instead of building dams for affordable electricity generations, signed exorbitant agreements to make money off the top, ARY News reported.

With these expensive agreements we are bound by, the PM said while talking to media persons there, we have to pay them off whether or not we buy electricity from them due to which our capacity payments will jump to Rs1,455 billion by the year 2023.

However, PM Khan said his government is concerned about the future of the nation and not the win in the next elections alone for which they have put 10 projects underway for cheaper electricity that will complete by 2028.

READ ALSO: PM Imran inaugurates Labour Complex project for industrial workers in Peshawar

We are revisiting the agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs) and have signed some new ones which will benefit us with cost-cutting. He said at present the full cost of power is not borne by people but they are paying less than the real amount of electricity they are consuming.

He said with the construction of dams, the country can produce up to 50,000 megawatts of power and it will also help the country with water allocation and agricultural land irrigation.

Earlier today before the dam visit, PM Khan also inaugurated a residential project for industrial workers in Peshawar during his visit to the city’s Shahi Bala area.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan during the inauguration of Labour Complex Shahi Bala. The project of the KP government will provide flats to 2056 families of industrial workers registered with the provincial government after a balloting process.

Comments

comments