PM Imran Khan in Nathia Gali with family on two-day retreat: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan along with his family has departed on a two day retreat to the mountain resort of Nathia Gali, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the Prime Minister also visited the government guest house situated in Nathia Gali as well.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at Islamabad International Airport yesterday (Friday) July 5.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-3003 carrying around 442 pilgrims departed from Islamabad Airport with the first batch of pilgrims.

PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar saw off the departing Hajj pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs NoorulHaq Qadri and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik were also present on the occasion.

