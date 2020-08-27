PM Imran Khan summons meeting of NCC on housing, construction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing Development and Construction, to be commenced shortly at the PM house today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NCC meeting is convened to brief the prime minister on the development made on affordable housing and construction project for low-income segments under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. The Chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will brief the meeting on the progress.

The meeting will be attended by federal ministers and secretaries among other members of the committee.

The agenda of the meeting includes the assessment and contemplation of responses by stakeholders for the construction of houses. Besides the meeting will also discuss the impediments faced in securing bank loans for facilitating the construction process, the sources said.

The prime minister put together the NCC on Housing, Construction, and Development back in July in order to expedite the progress on the government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project.

The NCC members include chairman, who is also the convener of the committee, secretary housing and works, secretary planning, secretary finance, secretary power or his representative, secretary petroleum, secretary law and justice, SBP deputy governor, representatives of the central bank governor, chief secretaries of all provinces, AJ&K, and the Gilgit-Baltistan area are also a part of the forum.

The FBR chairman, CDA chairman, chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), NAPHDA deputy chairman, member/secretary of the Committee, or their representatives not below BS-21 grade would also be a part of the committee.

