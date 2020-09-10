PM Khan summons meeting of NCC on construction today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing Development and Construction today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The NCC meeting is convened to brief the prime minister on the changes in the master plans of big cities. Formation of a digital portal related to construction is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The premier will also be briefed upon action taken against unregistered and fake societies.

The development made on affordable housing and construction project for low-income segments under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will also come under discussion.

The meeting will be attended by the federal minister, SAPMs, secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue officials and others.

The prime minister put together the NCC on Housing, Construction, and Development back in July in order to expedite the progress on the government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project.

The NCC members include chairman, who is also the convener of the committee, secretary housing and works, secretary planning, secretary finance, secretary power or his representative, secretary petroleum, secretary law and justice, SBP deputy governor, representatives of the central bank governor, chief secretaries of all provinces, AJ&K, and the Gilgit-Baltistan area are also a part of the forum.

