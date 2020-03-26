COVID-19: PM Imran Khan to chair NCC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a second meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Thursday to review the measures taken by the government to curb the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, the meeting will discuss various proposals to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the imposition of curfew and suspension of transport service across the country and its impact on the economy.

According to reports, there are confirmed 1022 coronavirus cases in Pakistan with 20 in Islamabad, Punjab 310, Sindh 413, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 80, Balochistan 117, Azad Jammu and Kashmir one, and Gilgit-Baltistan 81.

Eight Coronavirus-hit persons have died, 21 patients have recovered, while five are in a critical situation.

PM Imran on Wednesday said that curfew would be the last option to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, adding that in such a situation the government will introduce volunteer programme to supply ration to people on their doorstep.

Underscoring the need for coordinated efforts against the novel coronavirus, PM Imran said that together we will fight and win the war against the fatal virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday also appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his focal person on coronavirus (COVID-19) as the country’s virus tally climbed up over 1000.

According to a notification, Dr Faisal Sultan is appointed as a focal person on coronavirus and he would assist the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the matter.

The notification reads that Dr Faisal Sultan would remain in touch with all stake holders and would also convey suggestions on steps needed to combat the virus.

Comments

comments