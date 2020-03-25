21 coronavirus patients recovered, 8 lost lives in Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that 21 patients of coronavirus pandemic have recovered their health and eight people lost their lives out of total 1022 cases in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Dr Zafar Mirza presented the latest developments regarding ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic in a press conference today.

“The number of coronavirus patients reaches 1022 in Pakistan. Overall 21 patients have recovered and eight people infected with the virus have passed away so far. The virus infects 64 per cent male and 26 per cent female COVID patients across the country. Five patients are critical while most the patients aged between 25 to 40.”

“93 per cent patients of COVID-19 travelled to foreign countries and I am insisting everyday to strictly adopt precautionary measures to contain this disease. Don’t go outside except for basic needs and avoid shaking hands, otherwise, it is very difficult to stop its spread in other parts of the country.

Dr Mirza detailed the discussions held in a meeting of parliamentary leaders from National Assembly and Senate under the chair of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser today.

He said the leaders have agreed to set aside all political differences in order to unitedly fight against coronavirus in Pakistan.

“A flight from Doha with 148 passengers on board had been landed in Pakistan on Tuesday night. We conduct coronavirus tests of all passengers of the flight and they were also tested negative.”

“Pakistan has received 0.5 million N95 face masks from China and personal protection kits and other medical equipment up to 12 tons will be brought to the country on Friday.”

“PM Imran Khan will chair a session of National Coordination Committee tomorrow (Thursday) where the steps taken to adopt social distancing will be reviewed.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumps to 1022 including 413 in Sindh, 310 in Punjab, 117 in Balochistan, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 80 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 20 in federal capital Islamabad, one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Eight patients have lost their lives due to the virus and 50 new cases were reported since Tuesday evening.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 440,359 and 19,753 deaths around the world. As many as 101,232 patients have recovered so far.

