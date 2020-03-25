Lahore tops as Punjab coronavirus tally reaches 312 cases        

LAHORE: The coronavirus tally in Punjab province on Wednesday surpassed 300 mark as 16 more virus cases have been reported from the province today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman of the provincial health department, the coronavirus cases in the province have reached to 312 with provincial capital Lahore on top with most cases.

“Lahore reported 77 cases of the virus followed by 21 cases in Gujrat, 19 in Jhelum eight cases in Gujranwala and two confirmed patients in Rawalpindi,” he said.

Multan and Faisalabad reported three and two cases respectively followed by one case each from Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, he said.

The spokesman further said that 176 pilgrims who arrived from Taftan border have also tested positive for the virus. “All the confirmed patients are admitted to quarantine centres,”he said.

Meanwhile, due to novel coronavirus threat, the number of temporary shelter homes in Lahore has been increased.

As per details, the Punjab government has setup five more temporary shelter homes in the provincial capital of Punjab in the wake of coronavirus fears.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 1000 as provinces report new cases

The number of shelter homes in Lahore has reached ten now with five permanent and five temporary. As many as 779 persons stayed at the shelter homes.

The federal government is considering to establish around 1000 shelter homes in the country in one year.

This was said by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on shelter homes Naseemur Rehman in a statement, earlier this month.

Comments

comments