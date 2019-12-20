LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Barrister Hassan Niazi in a case pertaining to an attack by lawyers on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) last week.

Judge Arshad Hussain heard the bail plea as Niazi along with his lawyer turned up before the court.

He contended before the court that he has nothing to do with the PIC attack as the police unlawfully named him in the case.

Hassan Niazi said he wants to join police investigation into the case to prove his innocence but fears his arrest as the police have been carrying out raids to apprehend him.

After hearing initial arguments, the court approved the bail for the accused against a surety bond of Rs100,000 until Dec 24.

The Lahore police had been hunting him since the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack last week.

The police conducted multiple raids at various places to apprehend him but to no avail.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital last week, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault. At least 52 lawyers were arrested after the attack and presented before the court.

Two FIRs were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

Comments

comments