Police raid residence of PM Imran’s nephew Hassan Niazi in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday ones again raided the residence of Hassan Niazi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the lawyers’ violent protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday.

According to the police, the raid was conducted in a housing society near Raiwind to arrest him, but he could not be arrested.

Meanwhile, The deputy inspector general (DIG) Investigations said Hassan Niazi is named in the First Information Report (FIR) of the attack over PIC.

A police party, on Friday, had also raided Hassan’s residence to arrest him, but returned with empty hands.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital on Wednesday, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

At least 52 lawyers, who were arrested after the attack over PIC, were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday evening.

The accused were brought to court under heavy security to avoid any untoward incident.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

