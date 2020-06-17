PM Imran Khan denies reports of withdrawing NFC award

Larkana: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday rejected rumours of completely withdrawing National Finance Commission (NFC) award and said that it has some errors, which would be rectified after the consultation process, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media during his visit to Larkana, the prime minister said that under the 18th amendment, powers were devolved to provinces but they did not devolve it further to the grass-root level.

The prime minister while portraying himself as the ardent supporter of devolving powers to the lowest level, said that the system would only be strengthened if powers are devolved to the grass-root level.

He announced to introduce one of the best local bodies’ system in the country, which would saw the direct transfer of funds to district councils.

He further said that issues faced by megacities like Karachi and Lahore could not be resolved unless direct elections for local bodies’ representatives are held in them.

“Karachi Mayor should be elected directly,” he suggested.

The prime minister said that the issues faced by the metropolis could not be resolved unless its representatives are empowered and provided adequate resources.

Imran Khan lamented that politics is being played on coronavirus issue and said that decisions were taken during NCOC meeting after consultation with all provinces.

We are facing dual issues as we have to save people not only from coronavirus but also from hunger, he said. “We have not differentiated among the provinces and have extended equal cooperation towards them during the pandemic,” he said while lamenting that Murad Ali Shah agrees on the decisions in the meeting but Bilawal Bhutto issues statement later negating it.

He criticized Bilawal and said that he could not know the suffering of the poor segments as he had never visited a slum area.

Read More: Pakistan witnesses record 136 coronavirus deaths during past 24 hours

While rejecting lack of preparation from the government to deal with locust attacks, the prime minister said that they had imposed an emergency in the country to deal with it from January 2020.

He said that none of the planes needed to conduct spray against locusts was in a position to be made functional. “We tried to fly one of them but it crashed,” he said while lamenting previous governments.

He said that a locusts attack from India is expected in the month of July and the government is in contact with the authorities in Indian and Iran to jointly counter its effect on the agriculture sector.

Speaking on the sugar inquiry report, the prime minister said that 80 sugar mills have paid Rs 9 billion in terms of taxes during the past five years and in contrast, they availed subsidy of Rs 29 million.

“They have internal rifts but all of them are on the same page over securing monetary gains,” he blamed and vowed to avail all resources to expose them.

Comments

comments