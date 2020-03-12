PM Imran likely to convene NSC meeting on coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to convene a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the situation stemming from the outbreak of the coronavirus illness, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed a meeting of the country’s top civil-military body is likely to be convened soon.

They said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party has been taken on board in this regard.

Read More: Gilgit-Baltistan reports third coronavirus case

Earlier today, a 31-year-old man in Shigar district tested positive for coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan focal person on coronavirus confirmed.

The 31-year-old man had visited Iran and tested positive for the disease today.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 22 and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prior to that, two more cases of novel coronavirus were reported at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border.

One patient is a Pakistani national and other is an Afghan national, who was sent back to his country, after detection of the deadly virus.

Read More: 64 year old cured of coronavirus after serving isolation: Murtaza Wahab

Since the start of the outbreak in late December, more than 115,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus disease, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people. Over half of the people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, although the number of cases is rising rapidly, in particular, across Europe.

Comments

comments