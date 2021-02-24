COLOMBO: Prime Minister Imran Khan held on Wednesday a one-on-one meeting with President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral ties and the regional security situation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI holds One-on-One meeting with President of Sri Lanka @GotabayaR at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka#PMIKinSriLanka pic.twitter.com/Y70cN7TAwb — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 24, 2021

“Bilateral discussions with Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI began at President’s Office a short while ago,” the Sri Lankan president said in a Twitter post, sharing a picture of himself and Prime Minister Khan holding talks.

The prime minister along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, and Special Assistant Syed Zulfikar Bukhari arrived in Colombo on Tuesday on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

While addressing a joint press conference along with his Sri Lankan counterpart after a one-on-one meeting the previous day, the prime minister invited Sri Lanka to promote its regional, economical ties through Pakistan. He underscored that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had shared a common problem terrorism.

“We shared a common problem of terrorism. Pakistan suffered the worst form of terrorism and rendered 70,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism… Sri Lanka also combated terrorism for 30 years and Pakistan played its part to help the country,” he stated.

