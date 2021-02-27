ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated the entire nation and saluted Pakistan’s armed forces on the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort.

In his tweet, PM Imran Khan said, “I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing”

I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021

PM Imran Khan also welcomed the restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that the responsibility for enabling the environment for further progress rests with India.

I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination acc to UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021

On Thursday, in a major development for peace in the region, Pakistan and India had agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had contacted and also discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline.

The DGMOs had discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

