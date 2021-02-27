Web Analytics
PM Khan felicitates nation, salutes forces on Operation Swift Retort’s 2nd anniversary

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated the entire nation and saluted Pakistan’s armed forces on the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort.

In his tweet, PM Imran Khan said, “I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing”

PM Imran Khan also welcomed the restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that the responsibility for enabling the environment for further progress rests with India.

On Thursday, in a major development for peace in the region, Pakistan and India had agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors.

Read more: US welcomes Pak-India ceasefire agreement

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had contacted and also discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline.

The DGMOs had discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

