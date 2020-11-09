PM Imran Khan rejects opposition’s propaganda over inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Committee and reviewed the overall political situation in the country and media strategy of the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the prime minister directed the members of the economic team to highlight the successes achieved by the government on media.

“All economic indicators are highlighting a positive trend,” the prime minister said while lamenting the opposition over spreading propaganda against the government regarding inflation.

Imran Khan said that it was due to the policies of the previous governments-led by opposition parties- that the masses now had to suffer from their consequences.

“We have overcome the effects of their economic decisions after two years of work and finally the economy is witnessing stability,” he said.

Read More: Weekly inflation falls 0.12pc due to decline in prices of food items

He said that the benefit of the growing economy would soon be shifted to the masses. “The economic team should disseminate among masses as to how previous governments ruined the economy,” he said adding that the public gatherings in Swat and Hafizabad once again proved that they enjoy the confidence of the masses.

Comments

comments