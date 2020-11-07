Weekly inflation falls 0.12pc due to decline in prices of food items

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation for the combined group during the period ended on November 5 recorded a decrease of 0.12 percent due to a decline in prices of essential food items, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During this week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained constant.

A report compiled by the PBS said this decrease was witnessed mainly due to a decline in prices of food items, including tomatoes (25.22 percent), wheat flour (3.82 percent), pulse moong (2.03 percent), sugar (1.91 percent), gur (1.20 percent), rice basmati broken (1.16 percent), beef (0.60 percent), rice irri (0.52 percent), bananas (0.44 percent), eggs (0.34 percent), veg ghee 2.5kg (0.18 percent) and cooking oil 5 litre (0.16 percent) and among non-food items petrol (1.46 percent) and diesel (0.78 percent).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of chicken (9.04 percent), LPG (6.40 percent), onions (6.39 percent), garlic (4.21 percent), potatoes (3.50 percent), fire wood (1.89 percent), shirting (1.41 percent), and long cloth (1.28 percent).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 8.93 percent with most of the items increased mainly Chilies Powder (86.31pc), Potatoes (62.49pc), Eggs (46.55pc), Sugar (38.91pc), Chicken (28.61pc), Pulse Mash (27.20pc), Pulse Moong(25.53pc), Pulse Masoor (22.00pc), Match Box (20.80pc), Sufi Washing

While a major decrease was observed in the price of Diesel (18.84pc), Garlic (16.08pc), Petrol (10.25pc), Electricity (7.04pc), Onions (5.71pc) and LPG (1.83pc).

